The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

Are you ready for an adventure of a lifetime? Embark on one of these top 5 road trip routes for an unforgettable vacation in 2023. From the stunning coastline of the Pacific Coast Highway in California to the beautiful landscapes of the South Island Circuit in New Zealand, these routes offer a wide range of experiences and must-see stops. Discover the beauty of Australia's Great Ocean Road, South Africa's Garden Route, and Canada's Rocky Mountain Highway. With a variety of activities such as hiking, surfing, and wildlife watching, these road trip routes are sure to be the highlight of your 2023 vacation.

First on our list is the Pacific Coast Highway in California

The Pacific Coast Highway in California is a classic road trip route that takes you along the beautiful coastline of the state. This route starts in San Francisco, a city known for its iconic Golden Gate Bridge, hilly streets, and diverse neighborhoods. From San Francisco, the Pacific Coast Highway takes you down the coast, passing through a number of must-see stops along the way.

One of the most iconic stops on the Pacific Coast Highway is the Big Sur coastline, a stretch of rugged coastline known for its stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. The Big Sur coastline offers a range of activities, such as hiking along the many trails, taking a scenic drive along the winding roads, and visiting the various state parks and reserves.

Another must-see stop on the Pacific Coast Highway is Santa Barbara, a charming coastal city known for its Mediterranean-style architecture, beautiful beaches, and vibrant arts scene. In Santa Barbara, you can visit the Santa Barbara Mission, a beautiful Spanish mission founded in 1786, or take a stroll along Stearns Wharf, a popular pier with a range of restaurants and shops.

Finally, the Pacific Coast Highway takes you to Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the United States and a major center of entertainment. In Los Angeles, you can visit a number of iconic landmarks, such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Griffith Observatory, and the Getty Center. You can also take a day trip to nearby destinations, such as Disneyland or the beach cities of Santa Monica and Venice.

Overall, the Pacific Coast Highway is a classic road trip route that offers a range of sights and experiences, from the rugged coastline of Big Sur to the urban vibrancy of Los Angeles. Whether you're a nature lover or a city slicker, there is something for everyone on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Next, we have the Great Ocean Road in Australia

The Great Ocean Road in Australia is a stunning coastal drive that takes you along the southern coast of the country. This route starts in the city of Melbourne, a vibrant and cosmopolitan city known for its lively arts scene, diverse food culture, and sporting events. From Melbourne, the Great Ocean Road takes you along the coast, passing through a number of must-see stops along the way.

One of the most iconic stops on the Great Ocean Road is the Twelve Apostles, a series of limestone stacks that rise out of the sea along the coast. The Twelve Apostles are a popular tourist attraction and offer a range of activities, such as taking a scenic drive along the Great Ocean Road, hiking along the nearby trails, and taking a boat tour to see the stacks up close.

Another must-see stop on the Great Ocean Road is the Grampians National Park, a stunning mountain range with a range of hiking trails and scenic drives. The Grampians National Park is home to a diverse array of wildlife, including kangaroos, wallabies, and a variety of bird species.

Overall, the Great Ocean Road is a beautiful coastal drive that offers a range of sights and experiences, from the iconic Twelve Apostles to the stunning Grampians National Park. Whether you're a nature lover or just looking for a relaxing drive along the coast, the Great Ocean Road is a must-see destination.

Another great road trip route is the Garden Route in South Africa

The Garden Route in South Africa is a beautiful coastal drive that takes you along the southern coast of the country. This route starts in the city of Cape Town, a stunning city known for its beautiful beaches, iconic Table Mountain, and vibrant culture. From Cape Town, the Garden Route takes you along the coast, passing through a number of must-see stops along the way.

One of the most iconic stops on the Garden Route is the Cango Caves, a series of underground limestone caves located in the nearby Swartberg Mountains. The Cango Caves are a popular tourist attraction and offer a range of activities, such as guided tours of the caves, hiking along the nearby trails, and visiting the nearby ostrich farm.

Another must-see stop on the Garden Route is the Addo Elephant National Park, a protected area home to a large population of elephants, as well as a variety of other wildlife, such as lions, rhinos, and a range of bird species. The Addo Elephant National Park offers a range of activities, such as game drives, guided walks, and camping.

Garden Route is a beautiful coastal drive that offers a range of sights and experiences, from the underground wonders of the Cango Caves to the wildlife of the Addo Elephant National Park. Whether you're a nature lover or just looking for a relaxing drive along the coast, the Garden Route is a must-see destination.

For a more mountainous road trip, the Rocky Mountain Highway in Canada is a great option.

The Rocky Mountain Highway in Canada is a stunning road trip route that takes you through the beautiful Rocky Mountains of Alberta and British Columbia. This route starts in the city of Calgary, a modern and cosmopolitan city known for its annual Calgary Stampede, a rodeo and festival that takes place every July. From Calgary, the Rocky Mountain Highway takes you into the heart of the Rocky Mountains, passing through a number of must-see stops along the way.

One of the most iconic stops on the Rocky Mountain Highway is Banff National Park, a stunning protected area located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. Banff National Park is home to a wide range of wildlife, such as elk, moose, and bears, as well as a number of beautiful lakes and mountain peaks. The park offers a range of activities, such as hiking, biking, and skiing in the winter.

Another must-see stop on the Rocky Mountain Highway is Jasper National Park, a stunning protected area located further north in the Rocky Mountains. Jasper National Park is home to a wide range of wildlife, such as wolves, lynx, and bighorn sheep, as well as a number of beautiful lakes and mountain peaks. The park offers a range of activities, such as hiking, biking, and skiing in the winter.

The Rocky Mountain Highway is a beautiful road trip route that offers a range of sights and experiences, from the stunning beauty of Banff National Park to the rugged wilderness of Jasper National Park. Whether you're a nature lover or just looking for a scenic drive through the mountains, the Rocky Mountain Highway is a must-see destination.

Last but not least, we have the South Island Circuit in New Zealand

The South Island Circuit in New Zealand is a beautiful road trip route that takes you around the stunning South Island of the country. This route starts in the city of Christchurch, a charming city known for its beautiful gardens, historic churches, and vibrant arts scene. From Christchurch, the South Island Circuit takes you on a loop around the island, passing through a number of must-see stops along the way.

One of the most iconic stops on the South Island Circuit is the Southern Alps, a stunning mountain range that runs the length of the island. The Southern Alps offer a range of activities, such as hiking, skiing, and mountain biking. You can also take a scenic drive along the many winding roads that pass through the mountains, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

Another must-see stop on the South Island Circuit is the Abel Tasman National Park, a stunning protected area located on the northern coast of the island. The Abel Tasman National Park is known for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a variety of wildlife, including seals, penguins, and a range of bird species. The park offers a range of activities, such as hiking, kayaking, and fishing.

Overall, the South Island Circuit is a beautiful road trip route that offers a range of sights and experiences, from the stunning beauty of the Southern Alps to the crystal-clear waters of the Abel Tasman National Park. Whether you're a nature lover or just looking for a scenic drive around the island, the South Island Circuit is a must-see destination.

These are just a few of the top road trip routes for 2023. Whether you're looking for a coastal drive or a mountain adventure, these routes have something for everyone. So why wait? Start planning your next road trip today!