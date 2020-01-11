Left Menu
Development News Edition

From Chappa chappa to Lo aa gayi Lohri ve, here's how Bollywood has portrayed Lohri over years

Indian filmmakers, over the decades, have added festivals to their films to add a punch of jazz to the plot.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 15:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 15:18 IST
From Chappa chappa to Lo aa gayi Lohri ve, here's how Bollywood has portrayed Lohri over years
Stills from Lohri-themed Bollywood songs (Image Source: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

Indian filmmakers, over the decades, have added festivals to their films to add a punch of jazz to the plot. From Rekha and Amitabh splashing colours of Holi in 'Rang Barse' to Kareena and Salman inviting everyone for Eid in 'Aaj Ki Party', Bollywood has never missed out on an opportunity to use festivals to compose songs for films.

As the Indian festival of warmth, food, and dance - Lohri - is just around the corner, here are four Lohri-themed Bollywood songs celebrating the winter solstice in the most vibrant manner. 1. Lo aa gayi Lohri ve

No Bollywood song can portray Lohri better than this one featuring megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Preity Zinta, and Shah Rukh Khan. The song from 2004-starrer 'Veer Zara' is set in a 'pind' or village of Punjab giving it a more realistic feel. High on energy, with Pakistani Zara singing and dancing with Indian Veer, a group of dancers is also seen performing the traditional Punjabi folk dances - Bhangra and Gidda - around the holy bonfire, portraying the ideal celebration of the winter harvest. Although the lyrics of the song begin with a sweet-bitter love banter between Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan, it switches quickly and efficiently to the original theme of Lohri.

2. Charha De Rang 'Charha De Rang' from Dharmendra's 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' is yet another Lohri number set in Punjab featuring the Deol brothers, who just steal the show with their performances. The song fits well into the plot where Bobby Deol finds ways to mingle with his love interest.

While the lyrics of the song speak little about Lohri, the traditional dance of the star cast around the bonfire makes it relevant to the festival. A dab of the warmth of love in the cold winter month! 3. Chappa Chappa

The foot-tapping number with Vishal Bhardwaj lending music to Gulzar's lyrics is a Lohri anthem. Set in the backdrop of Punjab militancy that ripped through the state in late 80s and early 90s, the song from Maachis portrays the softer side of militants, in the snow-capped Himalayas away from farms and fields of homeland, yearning for their beloveds but their circumstances thwarft. 4. Tu Kamaal Di

This song from Ajay Devgn's 'Son Of Sardar' which is also set in Punjab, celebrates Lohri but also diverts from the festival to the internal issues of the characters of the film. While on one hand, Devgn is busy flirting and trying to win over Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and his kin tussle with Devgn, given their family rivalry. The aesthetics of the background and a huge gathering though makes it look just like a proper Lohri celebration in a village of Punjab. 5. Laal Ghagra

The most recent Lohri song in Bollywood is 'Laal Ghagra' from Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar's major hit 'Good Newwz'. The song celebrates the first Lohri of a baby and portrays the festival as a reason to get together with the lead duo seen flying to Delhi from Mumbai for merry and gaiety. The joyous festival is celebrated every year on January 13 across Punjab and other parts of northern India. In Bollywood, it has been primarily used as the platform for the lead actors to bond, express love and celebrate the festival together. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Khamenei orders military to address 'shortcomings' over downed plane

Tehran, Jan 11 AFP Irans supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered the countrys armed forces to address shortcomings after a Ukrainian passenger jet was mistakenly shot down, his office said.I emphatically advise the general headquarter...

Priyanka was in Rajasthan, didn't have time to wipe tears of Kota children's mothers: Mayawati

A day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Jaipur on a private visit, BSP president Mayawati slammed her for paying no heed to Kota hospital tragedy. Over 100 infants have died in the government-run hospital in Kot...

2 illegal luxury apartments in Kerala brought down; SC order

Two luxury apartment complexes were reduced to piles of rubble in seconds on Saturday after authorities detonated explosives filled in the structures, complying with the Supreme Court order to bring down the four unauthorised buildings in M...

Robert Zemeckis in negotiations for Warner Bros' 'Ares'

Veteran filmmaker Robert Zemeckis might be making a comeback to sci-fi genre with Warner Bros Ares. The 67-year-old director is in talks with the studio to helm the movie that has an original script from Captain Marvel co-writer Geneva Robe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020