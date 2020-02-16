Saree dazzles during 'India Day' at London Fashion Week

By Poonam Joshi The London Fashion Week is world-renowned for its glamour, cutting edge fashions and the celebrities from far and wide who descend on the British capital to enjoy the agenda-setting fashion on display.

On Saturday (15 February), the colour and vibrancy of Indian fashion was added to the mix as some of India's most dynamic young designers showcased their wares at a special 'India Day' organised by the Indian High Commission in London. The designers were hand-picked from the Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) in India and were supported by the London School of Trends.

While the designers showcased India-inspired designs for tomorrow, arguably the most globally recognised Indian fashion item took centre stage on India Day - the Sari. From the Kanjivaram of Tamil Nadu in the south to the Phuljari and Kashmiri from the north and Pathni from Maharashtra, a total of 17 stunning creations were part of a unique catwalk show which was the centrepiece of the event.

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam, known as a connoisseur of sorts of the sari, said, "This is a tribute to all the wonderful craftspeople and weavers who create these most amazing combinations. Each state has a different weave and so much of science, art and creativity goes into the making into each sari." The glamour event was also attended by Lord Tariq Ahmed, the UK's Foreign Office Minister and the Bangladeshi High Commissioner to the UK, Saida Muna Tasneem, among others. (ANI)

