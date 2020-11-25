Nigeria: Need to educate schoolgirls about gender-based violence says MAMA

Chioma Kanu, the Executive Director of Mothers And Marginalised Advocacy Centre (MAMA), underlined the need to involve schoolgirls in public uproar against gender-based violence, according to a report by Today Ng. Chioma advocated the need for these school girls to get involved in the social uproar from inquiring about effective policies involved in restoring, recovering, and reestablishing sufferers of gender-based violence.

The one-day Sensitisation program is reportedly aimed to educate girls on Secondary school levels on ongoing, harassment, abuse, and violation, and about available platforms to seek help. Kano said, "involvement of schoolgirls in the public outcry against Gender-Based Violence is paramount to create a formidable voice demanding adequate policy sanctions, and community attention and appropriate justice on the incessant girl child violations and abuses at all levels in Nigeria. While it is estimated by UNESCO that 246 million girls and boys are harassed and abused at school every year with girls being particularly vulnerable, school-related Gender-Based Violence prevents millions of girls from reaching their academic potential across the world."

She stressed aftereffects such as mental trauma since violence is followed by health and psychological disorders.

She added, "massive sensitisation of schoolgirls in commemoration of the International Day on Elimination Violence against Women is paramount to create public awareness of the plights and concerns of the girl child and amplify under-reported cases of abuses and violence at all levels. Deliberate delayed adoption and transmission (into law) of the Child Right Act in many states since its passage in 2003 exposes girl child to early marriage resulting in poor cognitive and socio-economic achievement as well as identified life-threatening illnesses like Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF), Anaemia, High Blood Pressure, Premature Birth, Malnutrition, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Post-partum depression (PPD), and even suicide."

Adding to it, Kanu urged appropriate policy attention to the significant rehabilitation, recovery, and reintegration programs through medical, psychological, and legal services for the survivors at all levels.

Speaking on the cause, Betty Omang, the School Guidance Counselor of Regina Pacis College, said, "the challenges of Gender-Based Violence are also not unconnected to girls isolated in private homes as domestic workers, who suffer psychological, physical, and sexual abuse with resultant depression, abortion and life-threatening infections. Anytime a girl feel uncomfortable around an uncle or aunty, parents must be attentive and devise prompt intervention to ask genuine questions and ensure the affected girl, in case of suspected violation is taken rehabilitation with immediate effect to avert potential damage to her emotion and psychology while contacting relevant authorities for appropriate justice".

With an urge to look into cases of abuse against boys, Omang further called on the United Nations to look at cases of pedophiles reported at all levels.

The one-day Sensitisation of Secondary School Girls on Gender-Based Violence was attended by over 600 schoolgirls and Civil Society groups to observe the forthcoming International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Abuja.