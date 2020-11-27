Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Poultry industry on verge of crisis, 20 mn jobs at stake, warns association

“The government supported the industry with the release of 5,000mt of maize at subsidised prices expecting that the price of maize will fall or stabilise during the harvest season,” Ibrahim said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 11:08 IST
Nigeria: Poultry industry on verge of crisis, 20 mn jobs at stake, warns association
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Poultry industry in Nigeria may shut down its production by January 2021 in the absence of critical steps warned Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), according to a report by The Guardian.

Ezekiel Ibrahim, the National President of PAN while addressing a conference earlier on Thursday outlined the critical condition of the poultry industry. He reportedly said that the industry may shut down by January 2021 in the absence of urgent actions by the government since the industry is facing crisis due to the high cost of grains among other challenges. As he explained that with current attendant fallouts and supply of grains in Nigeria they have to pay a high grain price, since the price of maize hiked up to N165,000 per ton in June 2020, which recorded N95,000 per ton earlier, whereas the current price of soybean peaks between N215, 000 to N250,000 per tons.

"The government supported the industry with the release of 5,000mt of maize at subsidised prices expecting that the price of maize will fall or stabilise during the harvest season," Ibrahim said.

Adding to the condition he said that the industry is facing a shortage in supply of soybeans, as the market isn't supplying to the adequate demands. The scarcity is induced due to the high cost of soybeans, and maize insecurity due to climate change and grain hoardings he added.

Moreover, it has lost billions of nairas in the COVID-19 lockdown due to the sale of eggs and chicken closing several small and medium-sized poultry farms.

He further stated that the feed cost of the poultry industry is approximately 75 percent of the cost of its production.

The industry gives a turnover worth N10 trillion, providing direct and indirect jobs in the country, as 20 million Nigerians are direct/indirectly employed by the poultry industry itself.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BKU farmers from west UP headed to Delhi

Hundreds of western Uttar Pradesh farmers on Friday headed to the national capital in response to a Delhi Chalo call to protest against the three central farm laws. On a Bharatiya Kisan Union call to join the protest in Delhi, the farmers b...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop for healing artIts an ideal pairing for the COVID-19 era a musician who cannot play for a live audience and sumptuous museums that ...

EU to offer UK fish deal in bid to break Brexit deadlock - RTE

European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier will propose that 15-18 of the value of fish quota that European fleets catch in British waters be restored to the United Kingdom, RTE reported on Friday.EU vessels catch on average 650 million...

Germany's general deportation stop to Syria ought not to apply to criminals - Interior minister

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer wants to exclude criminal offenders from Syria from a general stop of deportations that applies to the war torn country, a spokeswoman for the ministry said on Friday. Seehofer aims to replace the exi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020