Nigeria: Lagos commence integrity test for school buildings to avoid life loss

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 10-12-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 10:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Lagos State government will commence integrity tests of the school building to prevent collapsing of the building in Lagos, according to a report by The Guardian.

The initiative is reportedly taken to save the loss of lives by preventing the collapse as the test will be conducted at no cost in both public and private schools.

Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen, the General Manager of Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL) disclosed the commencement of the test at the Public Enlightenment and Engagement Programme organized by the State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), themed: 'Prevention of building collapse: A collective responsibility.'

He also mentioned that the non-destructive tests of building in police barracks are been approved by the governor in the state.

Afolabi urged the residents to make the most out of this testing service to facilitate the situation of building collapse as the initiative by LASBCA has provided the facility to mark the barest minimum damage by facilitating it in their pre-construction work phase.

While Idris Salako, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development added to the cause and said that the authorities will leave no stone unturned. Adding to it David Majekodunmi, the chairman of the Nigerian Institue of Architects, Lagos chapter asked for more awareness on national building codes in the state.

