Kenya: Kenyatta ensures commitment to reform health sector, says 'moral decay' has affected society

Lauding the efforts of the Health Ministry of Kenya on Monday, Uhuru Kenyatta, the President ensures the government's commitment to reform the health sector, according to a report by KBC.

Kenyatta reportedly thanked Mutahi Kagwe, the Health Cabinet Secretary for dealing with the cartels efficiently. He noted that the government focuses on access to better health care by keeping Universal health care and health insurance in focus. "We want an efficient health system focusing on health insurance to ensure every Kenyans has access to quality healthcare", he said.

However, the President expressed regret for the patients who suffered due to the strike. He said, "it's sad that patients can die in hospitals due to strikes".

Kenyatta urged the medical practitioner to remain entitled to their actions, quoting, "I urge health workers not to let Kenyans suffer irrespective of the conflict. Everyone is entitled to their actions, but please let's not have innocent Kenyans suffer".

Kenyatta further added that his government might come across some challenges in fulfilling the committed promises and emphasized that the country, as a whole, needs to be morally correct. He said, "the Pandemic has brought about moral decay. We have a responsibility as parents, religious and community leaders to join hands with the government and find solutions and ensure our children are the country's future leaders are morally upright".

"Moral decay has affected every family in this country, rich and poor. We cannot call this a Government problem. We must address this as a society" said the President.