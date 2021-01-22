Uganda: Team ready to mark its win in African Cup, says Gavin Kizito

Uganda is ready to mark its win in the forthcoming African Cup (Afcon U20) of Nations in Mauritania and to qualify for the World Cup, said Gavin Kizito, the U20 captain of the country, according to a report by GOAL.

Stressing on the practice for the forthcoming events, Kizito said that Morley Byekwaso, the head coach of the team has selected the provisional squad of 38 players and said that the team is ready for its success.

Quoting for Sports Nation, Kizito said, "we have started preparing for our Afcon 2021 tournament which is going to take place in Mauritania."I am sure we are going to conquer and qualify for the World cup because we are all in good shape and the players are prepared", he added.

Reportedly starting the training on Thursday in Lugogo's Omondi Stadium the team is putting its best foot forth, it added. However, both Abdul Aziizi Kayondo and Bobosi Byaruhanga have not been available since both are engaged in the African Nations Championship. Talking about the training Kizito said, "we are all training very well despite this being only our second training. As the players, our main target is to play at the World Cup even though we are first going to play at Afcon".