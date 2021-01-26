South Africa: Nzuza warns communities along SA border against encouraging illegal entry

The communities inhabiting along the boundary of South Africa were assisting and encouraging foreigners to cross borders illegally said the Department of Home Affairs on Tuesday, according to a report by Eyewitness News.

Reportedly stating the efforts on border security Aaron Motsoaledi, the Home Affairs Minister, and Njabluo Nzuza, the Deputy Minister, briefed the Home Affairs Committee of Parliament on the issue.

The meeting was followed by an oversight visit in the festive season when several foreigners and truck drivers were reported stuck at borders like Beitbridge that raised COVID-19 concerns in the country. The oversight committee was being told about the congestion experienced earlier in January due to the COVID-19 protocols flout at port entry.

Nzuza also informed the Members of Parliament about 2,000 CVOID-19 certificates confiscated by those attempting to enter the country via fraud.

He called on the communities living on borders to stop helping those trying to cross and enter the country. "The Traffic Management Corporation, working obviously with all of us, which means there was a higher inspectorate presence, but communities continue to allow and work with illegal foreign nationals who are crossing (the borders) by hiding them and making it very difficult to control the situation," he added.

The committee also called on a multi-departmental investigation to find out the failures during the festive seasons, as per the report.