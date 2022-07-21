Google doodle celebrates Belgium National Day 2022

Happy National Day, Belgium!

Google doodle on July 21 to celebrate Belgium National Day 2022. On this day in 1831, Leopold I swore allegiance to the constitution and took the oath as king. Although Belgium became an independent nation the previous year in 1830, this holiday commemorates the country's first king.

In the aftermath of the Napoleonic Wars, Belgium became part of the United Netherlands. After a period of growing unrest, the Belgian Revolution forced Dutch forces out of the country between August and October 1830.

By November, the different revolutionary factions had coalesced around the idea of national independence and began drafting a constitution for an independent Belgian state. It was decided that it would become a constitutional and popular monarchy, reflecting the romantic nationalism popular at the time. Searching for a monarch, the revolutionaries decided on Prince Leopold of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha who was a German aristocrat popular in the United Kingdom. Leopold arrived in Brussels in early July 1831 and, on 21 July, swore allegiance to the constitution, becoming the country's first monarch. 21 July 1831 is thus considered to mark the start of the modern Kingdom of Belgium.

Every year, several events are held to honor Belgium's Independence. After the king makes a televised speech, festivities usually start with the Te Deum hymn at the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula in Brussels. The royal family then attends the National Day ceremony at the Place de Palais, where a grand parade takes place.

Firework shows, free concerts and flyovers by the Belgian Air Force are also enjoyed by the people. And it wouldn't be a proper celebration without some crispy and delicious frites, fried to perfection and served with a variety of sauces and condiments. Many frites stands—friterie (French) or frietkot (Flemish)—like the one in today's Doodle, can be found throughout the country on National Day. In fact, there's even a museum in Bruges, Belgium called the Frietmuseum dedicated entirely to celebrating frites!

Source Google doodles, Wikipedia

