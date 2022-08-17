Google doodle celebrates Indonesia Independence Day 2022!

Happy Independence Day Indonesia!

Google doodle August 17 to celebrate the Independence of Indonesia. Indonesia officially declared independence on this day in 1945. Today's doodle is illustrated by Bandung-based guest artist Wastana Haikal.

The Independence Day of Indonesia (In Indonesian formally known as Hari Ulang Tahun Kemerdekaan Republik Indonesia shortened "HUT RI", or simply Hari Kemerdekaan, and colloquially referred to by the people as Tujuhbelasan, meaning "the Seventeenth") is a national holiday in Indonesia commemorating the anniversary of Indonesia's proclamation of independence on 17 August 1945. It was made a national holiday by government decree in 1946.

Indonesians commemorate the day with parades, carnivals and marching bands. Across the country, the red and white national colors decorate homes and streets in the form of flags and ornaments. The national flag hoisting ceremony, attended by Indonesia's president, is held at the State Palace and kicks off the day's festivities. Following the broadcasted event, the Independence Day ceremony at Merdeka Palace features public figures, national heroes, and veterans in attendance.

Boat races (Pacu perahus)—like the one featured in today's artwork—are one of Independence Day's most popular traditions. The Pacu Jalur Festival hosts the biggest race in the country. After the song and dance performances, more than one hundred vibrantly decorated boats row down the Batang Kuantan River. Teams of up to sixty people dress in traditional dance costumes as onlookers gather on the riverbanks.

Other than the national and regional flag hoisting ceremonies conducted by the government, schools, private sectors, offices, corporations, and other organizations throughout the country also conducts the flag hoisting ceremony to commemorate Independence Day.

As a maritime country, Pacu Jalur festival is one of the many traditions that teach the importance of teamwork. A message that is aligned with Indonesia's national motto, Bhinekka Tunggal Ika (Unity in Diversity).

Source: Wikipedia, Google Doodles

