Judge transfer: Telangana HC advocates abstain from court work

Telangana High Court advocates on Wednesday abstained from attending court proceedings demanding that a resolution passed by the Supreme Court transferring Justice PV Sanjay Kumar to Punjab and Haryana HC be recalled. TheTelangana High CourtAdvocates Associationalso wantedthe senior most judge to be made Chief Justice of any other High Court, the association T Surya Karan Reddysaid on Wednesday.

The lawyers have decided to abstain from court work till Saturday. The association alsopassed a resolution to file a PIL in the Supreme Court in connection with framing of guidelines for appointment of judges, elevation of Chief Justice of High Courts and transfer of judges, Reddy added.

"Justice Sanjay Kumar is an upright and honest judge. He is the senior most judge at the Telangana High Court. He is due to get elevated as chief justice of any other high court... All of a sudden he was transferred," he told PTI. "The Bar Association requested its members to abstain from court activities till Saturday. The issue will be discussed on Monday (September 9)," he said.

The Supreme Court collegium on August 28 passed a resolution transferring Justice Sanjay Kumar to Punjab and Haryana High Court. The resolution would be forwarded to the Union Law Ministry.

The final transfer orders would come from the President. The Bar Association members said they have sought appointments from Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, other collegium members and Law Minister to apprise them of the situation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)