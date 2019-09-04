Constable, pantry staff arrested for trying to steal fake notes from NIA vault

A constable of the NIA and a pantry staff were arrested for allegedly trying to steal Rs 1.2 crore fake Indian currency notes from the vault of the anti-terror investigating agency, presuming it to be genuine notes, an official said on Wednesday. The fake notes, which were seized by the National Investigation Agency while probing a case from Gurgaon in May, were kept in the vault of the NIA Headquarters here.

The constable and the pantry staff were arrested and a case was registered by Delhi Police last week, a government official said. Probably, the constable, who was on deputation in the NIA, and the pantry staff thought these were genuine notes and that is why they tried to steal them, he said.

