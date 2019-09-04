SBI, Vijaya and Canara banks lose leased property in Noida over non-payment of Rs 156-crore dues

The Noida Authority on Wednesday said it has canceled the allotment of properties leased to three banks and a hotel here over pending dues of Rs 156.91 crore, with the SBI alone defaulting payment of Rs 144.13 crore. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari reviewed the allocation of leased/rented assets made by the General Administration Department during which several entities were found to have defaulted on payments.

Expressing displeasure over non-payment by major defaulters, including SBI, Vijaya Bank and Canara Bank, the CEO ordered the cancellation of the allotment. "Among the major defaulters are SBI, which owes Rs 144.13 crore for property in B block of Sector 2. Notice for payment default was issued to it on August 20 and recovery notice issued on August 29," the authority said in a statement.

"Canara bank owes Rs 6.16 crore in dues, while Vijaya bank owes Rs 1.67 crore, both against properties in Sector 6 and notices were issued to them also in August," it said. "Gopala Hotels in B Block, Rajnigandha Shopping Complex, Sector 15, owes Rs 3.32 crore in dues to Noida Authority. A plot in Sector 3 in the name of K K Mishra has Rs 1.61 crore in pending dues. Allocation of the property to both these entities has been canceled," the statement read.

After the allocations were canceled, Vijaya Bank made a payment of Rs 59 lakh, while Canara bank has submitted a demand draft of Rs 2.33 crore with the Noida Authority, it said.

