Downpour continues in Himachal Pradesh

Isolated places in Himachal Pradesh have witnessed light to heavy rains since Thursday evening, the Meteorological Department said on Friday. Monsoon was weak over the state during the period but heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in parts of Kangra district, the weather office said.

Palampur received the highest of 110 mm rain since Thursday evening, followed by Baijnath (76 mm), Bharmaur (16 mm), Jogindernagar (6 mm) and Dalhousie (1 mm), Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said. The highest temperature was recorded in Bilaspur at 33 degrees Celsius and the lowest was in Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 11.6 degrees Celsius.

Some parts of the state would witness rain till September 12, the Met centre said.

