Gujarat: Leopard found dead under Gir division

A carcass of a female leopard has been recovered from Itwaya village under Jasadhar range of the Gir East division in Gujarat's Saurashtra, a senior forest officer said on Saturday. The deceased feline is estimated to be nine-ten year old, according to Chief Conservator of Forests (Saurshtra) D TVasavada.

He said the canine teeth and claws of the big cat were found intact. "Prima facie, a fight with a lion pride staying in that area could be the reason behind the death of the leopard," said Vasavada.

He said the carcass has been sent to Jasadhar for postmortem..

