Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories from the

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 6 pm. CAL 5 WB-BUDDHADEB-CONDITION Former CM's condition improves, haemoglobin level up Kolkata: The condition of former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was hospitalised two days ago after he complained of breathing problems, has "improved", but the veteran leader still needs oxygen support, a senior hospital official said on Sunday.

CAL 6 AS-SHAH-NRC No illegal migrant will be allowed in India: Amit Shah Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said no "illegal migrant" will be allowed to stay in the country and that the NRC exercise in Assam was completed in "time- bound manner". CAL 7 AS-LD SHAH Centre not to touch Art 371, no illegal immigrant to be allowed: Shah Guwahati: The Centre will "not touch" Article 371 of the Indian Constitution that is applicable to the Northeast and not a single illegal immigrant would be allowed in the region, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

CES 8 OD-BOAT-MISSING Boat capsizes in Brahmani river, four persons missing Dhenkanal: Four persons went missing when a boat carrying them capsized in river Brahmani in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, police said on Sunday. CES 9 OD-JETHMALANI-PATNAIK Naveen Patnaik condoles death of Ram Jethmalani Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on Sunday condoled the demise of eminent jurist and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani.

CES10 BH-JETHMALANI-LALU Jethmalani's demise loss for nation, legal fraternity: Lalu Patna: RJD national president Lalu Prasad on Sunday paid "sincere tributes" to former Union minister and noted jurist Ram Jethmalani, with whom he had shared a personal bond which eventually resulted in a political collaboration..

