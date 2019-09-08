KCR, Kishan Reddy condole Jethmalani's death

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Sunday expressed grief over the death of eminent jurist Ram Jethmalani. Jethmalani, 95, passed away at his official residence in New Delhi on Sunday, days ahead of his 96th birthday on September 14.

In an official press release, Rao expressed his condolences over Jethmalani's death and recollected the service rendered by him in various capacities. Kishan Reddy, in a message, expressed grief over the death of the former union minister and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

He (Jethmalani) practised 77 years in Supreme Court....He is an inspiration to many, the message quoted Reddy as saying..

