Maharashtra: NCP leader Ganesh Naik set to join BJP

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former minister Ganesh Naik is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this week. The development comes ahead of the assembly elections to be held later this year.

Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari has also confirmed the induction. "Not only Ganesh Naik but several other leaders are in touch with us. They will be joining the BJP in the near future. Everyone knows that BJP is the party where every politician can see his future, so they are switching over to the BJP," Bhandari said.

Ganesh Naik will join BJP on September 11 in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a source said. According to sources, Naik will be switching to BJP along with 50 cooperators of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

A former cabinet minister in Maharashtra government, Naik was speculated to join the BJP ever since his son, Sandeep Naik, joined the party in July this year. So far, at least 20 opposition leaders have left other parties to join BJP and Shivsena. Maharashtra assembly elections are likely to be held in September-October. (ANI)

