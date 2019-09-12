UK High Commission celebrates 1st year of SC ruling on Section 377

The British High Commission in New Delhi organised an event to celebrate first year of Supreme Court verdict decriminalising consensual gay sex. The Supreme Court, last year on September 6, unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalised consensual unnatural sex, prompting joyous tears, hugs and dancing across the country.

Speaking at the event to mark first year of decriminalising consensual gay sex, Minister Counsellor of the British Commission, Kieran Drake, said it is a function to celebrate the achievements made by the LGBT community in the last one year. Drake said the British High Commission is working with a number of NGOs to aid the LGBTQ community.

Divya Dureja, a queer psychologist, said there is a long way to go for the community and the focus needs to shift towards the LBT (lesbian bisexual and transgender community) in the coming times. Anwesh, Former Mr Gay World India said he is very proud to be "gay and out"

The world will be a much better place to live when parents teach to be responsible adults than to be perfect men or women," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)