Man arrested for attacking members of rival group in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly firing indiscriminately on the members of a rival group over old enmity in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Rahul Sharma alias Mota, a resident of Nangloi, they said.

He was arrested from near Dichaon Enclave on September 10 where he had come to meet his friend. One illegal pistol loaded with two live rounds were recovered from him, police added. According to police, on the intervening night of September 7 and 8, Sharma, his associates Narendra, Sahil and Faisan spotted rival gang, Deepak Mathur along with his friends Pradeep and Rahul sitting at a food stall near Ranhola Extension.

Finding an opportunity to settle their scores, they returned to the spot with arms and started firing indiscriminately on them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. Mathur and his two friends sustained injuries and were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, the officer said.

Efforts are on to nab the other accused involved in the incident, police said. Rahul Sharma and Narendra are business partners in a cable TV and fitting of CCTV cameras. They have an old enmity with Mathur, a "bad character" of the area. Often there have been quarrels between the two groups, the officer added.

A few months ago, Narender was fired upon by the members of Mathur group. However, he survived the attack and vowed to take revenge, the police said.

