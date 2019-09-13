2 held for online cricket-betting in city

Two persons have been arrested for alleged involvement in online cricket-betting and Rs 53.33 lakh in cash has been seized from them, police said on Friday. The action was part of efforts against illegal betting, a press release from the city police said.

On Thursday, police, based on information, found the two involved in the online betting in a private firm here. Apart from cash, three laptops and as many mobile phones were seized from the two, the release said..

