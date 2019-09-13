Rajasthan: Men thrashed by mob in Ajmer after accident

Three men were allegedly thrashed in Ajmer on Friday by a group of locals after an accident in which two sheeps of the locals were injured. According to the police, the victims, Sirajuddin and Shakir who hail from Kuchil and Raju hailing from Sursura, were beaten by villagers after their car collided and injured two of their sheeps.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, Superintendent of Police (rural) Kishan Singh Bhati said," After the accident, the crowd then pursued their vehicle and nabbed the three. All three have incurred minor injuries in the ensuing scuffle." The villagers were also seen vandalizing the car of the victims.

"Neither of the parties have approached the police to file an FIR. We will proceed once we receive a complaint," Bhati said. (ANI)

