3-day conference on welfare of persons with disability begins

A three-day "National Summit" on rights of persons with disabilities, prevention of disability and other related crucial issues began here on Friday. As many as 350 national delegates and successful disabled people and organisations working on issues of disability would chalk out the course of action for persons with disability at the event, organisers said.

The event is being organised by the Nagpur-based Samadrishti, Kshamata Vikas Evam Anusandhan Mandal (SKSHAM), a charitable national organisation established with an aim of bringing all persons with various disabilities in the main stream. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot is expected attend the summit on Sunday, while Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy would participate on Saturday, a release from the organisers said.

RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya, Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and other dignitaries would also attend the main event which would begin on Saturday, it said. On the concluding day, the summit would come out with policy directions and resolutions, the release said..

