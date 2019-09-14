4 TN fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

Four fishermen fromTamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy forallegedly poaching near Neduntheevu off the Lankan coast onSaturday, a fisheries department official said here

The four fishermen and their boat havebeen taken to Jaffna, assistant director to fisheriesdepartment Yuvaraj said

On September 9, four from Pudukottai district of TamilNadu were arrested by the Lankan navy for allegedly poachingin Neduntheevu.

