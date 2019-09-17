Criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward, aide held after gunfight with Noida Police

Two alleged criminals, including one carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his arrest, were held here after a shootout with the police early on Tuesday, officials said. Accused Irshad Saifi and his aide Armaan suffered injuries on their legs during the exchange of fire around 3.30 am near the State Bank of India cut in Sector 100, a senior official said.

"Saifi, a native of Muzaffarnagar, is a key accused in the Rs 65 lakh loot that took place three months ago in Jarcha area," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said. He said the Sector 39 police station and the Star 1 (crime branch) team had got inputs about Saifi's movement in their area earlier on Tuesday after which the duo was intercepted.

"They were on a motorcycle when a police team stopped them for inspection. The duo instead opened fire on the policemen and sped off. An additional police force was called in and nearby police booths were alerted about the incident," Krishna said. "Speeding away on the bike, the duo hit a dump of mud near Sector 100 and fell down but again opened fire on the policemen who had reached there chasing them," he added.

Both the accused received gunshot injuries in their legs in the retaliatory firing and were hospitalized for treatment, the SSP said. Their firearms were seized and the motorcycle impounded, he said, adding that further proceedings in the case are underway.

On Sunday, two alleged criminals were arrested in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area after the exchange of fire with the police, officials said. The accused, who were fleeing after snatching a woman's chain, were shot in the legs by a police team chasing them and then hospitalized, the officials said.

