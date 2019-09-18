International Development News
PTI Nagpur
Updated: 18-09-2019 22:19 IST
Participants in BJP's bike rally fined for traffic offences Nagpur, Sep 18 (PTI)The police in Union minister Nitin Gadkari's hometown, Nagpur, took action against 52 participants of a motorcycle rally organised by the BJP on Wednesday for not wearing helmets and riding triple-seat. Gadkari, Nagpur MP and Union Road Transport Minister, is a staunch supporter of hiked penalties for traffic offences under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

The motorbike rally was part of a procession of vehicles which took BJP working president J P Nadda from the city airport to Deekshabhhomi, Dr B R Ambedkar's memorial. Nadda, though, travelled in a car.

He was here to address a gathering of party workers ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls. A senior traffic police official said 52 `challans' (fine receipts) were issued to two-wheeler riders for driving without helmets and riding triple-seat during the event..

COUNTRY : India
