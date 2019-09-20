65-year-old man held for raping minor girl in Odisha

A 5-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by a sexagenarian in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Tuesday at Kuanrpur village, under the jurisdiction of Mangalpur police station, a police officer said.

The incident came to fore on Wednesday and then the victim's father lodged a complaint with the local police, the Inspector-in-Charge of Mangalpur police station, Asit Ranjan Mohanty, said. The accused, a 65-year-old man, is also a resident of the same village.

According to the complaint, the accused raped the minor girl at his house after luring her with chocolates, Mohanty said. She later narrated the entire incident to her mother, he said.

The medical examination of the victim was conducted at the district headquarters hospital in Jajpur on Thursday, he said, adding, the accused was also taken there for medical examination. The accused was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, Mohanty said.

The accused was forwarded to a local court, he said, adding that the old man was remanded to judicial custody for two weeks..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)