Harish Rawat sting case: CBI submits report to court in sealed cover

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a report to Nainital High Court in connection with sting case related to former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, sources said on Friday.

ANI Nainital (Uttarakhand)
Updated: 20-09-2019 19:12 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a report to Nainital High Court in connection with sting case related to former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, sources said on Friday. The central probe agency, however, submitted the report in a sealed cover. The Nainital High Court had earlier in the day adjourned till October 1 the hearing in the case. The agency will produce the preliminary inquiry report before the court the same day.

The video, which surfaced in 2016, purportedly showed him negotiating a deal to bringing nine rebel MLAs back into Congress' fold. After Rawat's victory in the floor test, the state cabinet had decided to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. The central government had, however, rejected the proposal.

In the last hearing, the court had directed the agency to file an FIR in the case. The agency is yet to file it. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
