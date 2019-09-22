Akhara Parishad to decide on Chinmayanand's expulsion in Oct 10 meeting

The Akhara Parishad on Sunday said the decision over the expulsion of Swami Chinmayanand will be taken at a meeting of the body on October 10 in Haridwar. Confirming it, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Narendra Giri told PTI," In most of the cases like this (referring to case of Swami Chinmayanand), the seer is expelled from the Akhara Parishad until he is proven innocent."

Narendra Giri informed that the 72-year-old former Union minister belonged to the Prayagraj-based Mahanirvani Akhara. Of the 13 'akharas', seven are Shaiva and three each are Vaishnava and Udaseen, Giri said.

The word 'akhara' came from the word 'akhand', which means "indivisible", he said. In terms of strength, the Juna Akhara was the largest followed by the Niranjani and Mahanirvani Akharas, he said.

