Fin Comm chief to take up with Gadkari poor condition of NH 10

Expressing his concern over the poor condition of the NH 10 between West Bengal's Sevoke and Sikkim's Rangpo, 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh, said he will take up the issue with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and the chairperson of the National Highways Authority of India. The NH 10, considered the lifeline of Sikkim, connects Gangtok with Siliguri, a major city in north Bengal.

The Finance Commission chief spoke about the condition of the nearly 53 km Sevoke-Rangpo stretch during a meeting with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as P S Golay, here on Tuesday, a government release said. N K Singh, however, expressed satisfaction over the state of the around 40 km stretch between Rangpo and Gangtok.

The chief minister told N K Singh he had written to the Home Ministry over the condition of the highway, besides raising the issue at the North East Council meeting held in Guwahati recently, it said. Members of the 15th Finance Commission arrived at Sikkim on Monday and met representatives of rural and urban local bodies and the political parties..

