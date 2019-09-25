Delhi: Amit Shah pays tribute to Pt Deen Dayal on his birth anniversary

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid homage to Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Syama Prasad Mookerjee at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Headquarters here, on the birth anniversary of Pt Deen Dayal. Amit Shah and other BJP workers paid floral tributes to both the late political leaders.

Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay was the former leader of Bharatiya Jana Sangha, the forerunner of the present-day Bharatiya Janata Party. Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee was born on July 6, 1901, in Kolkata. He was a prominent Indian politician, barrister and academician and served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in the Jawaharlal Nehru cabinet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)