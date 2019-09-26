International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Gujarat: Parents thrash teacher for beating student

In two shocking incidents in the same school, a class XII student was allegedly beaten up by the school teacher while the next day furious parents thrashed the teacher on the school campus.

ANI Surat (Gujarat)
Updated: 26-09-2019 13:50 IST
Gujarat: Parents thrash teacher for beating student

In two inicdents, teacher allegedly thrashed a class XII student (Left) and furious parents along with other people attacked the teacher on the school campus (Righ). (Photo/CCTV Footage). Image Credit: ANI

In two shocking incidents in the same school, a class XII student was allegedly beaten up by the school teacher while the next day furious parents thrashed the teacher on the school campus. Both the incidents that took place in Ashadeep School in Surat, have been captured in the CCTV footage. Reportedly, the student was beaten up by the teacher on Tuesday and the parents along with other people thrashed the teacher on Wednesday.

In the first CCTV footage, a teacher is seen slapping and punching the student in the school corridor while the student is trying to defend himself. In the second video, outraged parents along with other people entered the classroom, attacked the teacher and pulled him out of the classroom. The teacher was then dragged out of the school and parents along with others were seen thrashing and beating him with sticks.

Reportedly, the injured teacher has been admitted to SMIMER Hospital in Surat. (ANI)

Also Read: Teachers are biggest visionaries for innovating, implementing what is good for students: HRD min

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019