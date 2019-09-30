NFR penalises nearly 7500 people for littering rail premises

In a bid to keep stations litter-free and sensitise people about the importance of cleanliness, the Northeast Frontier Railway has penalised nearly 7,500 people in the last 20 days for spitting or dumping garbage at stations and other such acts under the 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' campaign, an official said on Monday. A total fine of Rs 11.40 lakh has been collected since the launch of the campaign on September 11, NFR Principal Chief Commercial Manager Aneet Daulat said.

"We have penalised 7,480 people since the beginning of the campaign against spitting at the stations, littering, throwing garbage and defecation. The fines were imposed in the range between Rs 100 and Rs 500," he told reporters here. The NFR experiences a footfall of 2.33-3.11 lakh passengers every day at its stations in East and North-East India, he said.

"It is a huge task to aware people against littering and takes time to educate people on cleanliness. We are trying our best by doing various campaigns," he said. NFR Additional General Manager Radhey Raman said various awareness programmes across the region are being carried out under the 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' campaign from September 11 to October 2.

Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer K S Chandra said installations of bio-toilets across all the 3,000 passenger coaches of the railway will be completed by October this year. PTI TR BDC BDC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)