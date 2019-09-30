Indian National Army veteran dead

A veteran of the Indian National Army (INA) V Ganesan, belonging to Sembodai village near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district, is no more. He died on Sunday night and leaves behind four sons.

He was 94, his family members said. The funeral is scheduled to be held late Monday evening.

Ganesan joined Nethaji's INA at the of 18 and received six months of military training in Singapore. While participating in the battle against the BritishArmy in Myanmar, Ganesan was arrested and was imprisoned for 10 months in Yangon jail and was later repatriated to India, said his family members.

A recipient of Copper Plaques from both the central and state governments, Ganesan was honoured by the President of India in 2012 at a function in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Ganesan founded the Nethaji Hospital, a public charitable institution at Sembodai village and asked his son VG Subramanian, a doctor by profession to serve the poor people of the area..

