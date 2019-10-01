Light to moderate rains at isolated places in UP

Isolated places in Uttar Pradesh received light to moderate rain/thundershower on Tuesday, the Meteorological (MeT) office here said. Bah recorded 3 cm rainfall while Ram Nagar (Barabanki) and Ghaighat (Ballia) received 2 cm rains each.

There has, however, been some respite from continued rains in the state which had claimed 104 lives since September 25, officials sources said, adding there was no report of any fresh death in rain-related incidents on Tuesday till the last report came in. The MeT office has forecast rain/ thundershowers at a few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and isolated places in western part of the state est Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The state government informed that the Ganga was flowing above the danger mark at Ghazipur and Ballia. The Kwano river was also flowing above the danger level at Chandradeepghat in Gonda, it said.

