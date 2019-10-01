Criminal case against co for shed collapse at Shalimar station

The railway police has started a criminal case against the construction company entrusted with building a shed at Shalimar railway station in Howrah district, which had collapsed on Monday, killing a worker. The case has been registered on the basis of a complaint by a labour supplier company, said Adhir Sharma, Director General of Police (DGP), Railways, West Bengal.

"We have started an investigation into the incident," Sharma said. A labourer named Dukha Chaupal (27), a resident of Darbhanga, Bihar, was killed after the under-construction shed collapsed.

Six workers were also injured in the mishap..

