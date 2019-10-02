Gandhi's birthday celebrated across Bengal, political parties

Processions and commemorative events on Wednesday marked the sesquicentennial of Mahatma Gandhi in West Bengal where parties cutting across political lines fought over the legacy of the Father of the Nation. Since morning various programs like mass prayers and processions were organised in various parts of state and the city to mark the occasion.

A programme was held at the Gandhi Ghat in neighbouring Barrackpore. In several parts of the city several non governmental organisations along with children and footpath dwellers organised mock khadi spinning programmes and sang bhajans associated with Gandhiji. Paying her homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the historic Gandhi Bhavan in the city which has been renovated by the state government will be inaugurated on the occasion.

The house is located at Beleghata in the city where the Mahatma had stayed for a few weeks in 1947 to quell communal tensions. It has been developed into a museum by the West Bengal government. "Homage to #MahatmaGandhiji on his 150th birth anniversary. We will pay tribute to the Father of the Nation at his statue on Mayo Road, #Kolkata. To mark #GandhiJayanti, the historic Gandhi Bhavan in Beleghata, renovated by #Bangla Govt, will be inaugurated today," Banerjee tweeted.

Rare photographs capturing Mahatma Gandhi's 1947 stay at Beleghata and articles used by him during the period when he tried to douse the flames of communal violence, will be on display from Wednesday at the house. In August and September months of 1947, away from the country-wide euphoric celebrations over Independence, Mahatma Gandhi chose to be in Kolkata with some of his followers to calm the rioters. He stayed in the Beleghata house during his stay.

The Bengal Congress unit took out a padyatra in the city and various parts of the state with posters and placards of Gandhiji. West Bengal PCC president Somen Mitra, who participated in a march organized by the party from Subodh Mullick Square to Gandhi statue at Mayo Road to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, lashed out at the BJP government over its proposal to update NRC across the country.

Those who fail to understand the principles of Mahatma Gandhi talk about NRC and driving out Muslims from the country, he said. "Both TMC and BJP governments at the state and at the Centre respectively are unable to understand the principles and ideology of Mahatma Gandhi. So they should stop pretending about respecting Gandhiji and his struggle. Only those (political parties) who don't understand Gandhiji talk about about NRC, driving out Muslims and communal divide in the country," Mitra told reporters.

Gandhiji had throughout his life fought for communal harmony. "Those who are in power at the state and the Centre are determined to destroy that harmony to serve their political purpose," he said. Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah, on Tuesday at a seminar in Kolkata had asserted that the NRC is "a must" for national security and will be implemented but made it clear that Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist refugees will be granted Indian citizenship beforehand with the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Reacting to Mitra's statement, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said Congress should stop behaving as if Gandhiji is the personal fiefdom of the Congress party and the Nehru- Gandhi family. "Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the nation. Gandhiji is not a personal fiefdom of Congress party or its first family - the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"Since Independence they (Congress) had tried to create this impression as Gandhiji and Congress are synonymous. We don't need to take lessons on Gandhiji from the Congress," Sinha hit back. The BJP organised Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (cleanliness drive) as part of Gandhiji's birthday celebrations.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said the party has been in the forefront in the fight against communal politics and had opposed the implementation of NRC across the country. Last week, West Bengal government has directed the heads of all primary and secondary schools to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in their premises.

The schools organised national flag hoisting ceremonies, rallies, cultural programmes and seminars on Gandhi Jayanti. Some schools also held programmes on Gandhiji's thoughts on non-violence, peace, patriotism, communal harmony and universal brotherhood through events. "The heads of the schools have been asked to encourage the participation of guardians and locals in the circle-level programmes that will be continued throughout this year," a senior state government official said..

