Women lock MJP office to protest water shortages

Hundreds of women marched to the local office of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) at Badlapur in the district on Thursday and locked it to protest water shortages in the town. They had approached the officials many times with their grievances, but to no avail, the women told mediapersons.

The women staged a sit-in as MGP staff were locked out. Rajendra Ghorpade, a local corporator, said the agitation will not cease till water supply was restored to normal levels.

Hendre Pada, Bharat College, Mohan Tulsi Vihar, Anjali Nagar and Sane Wadi were the worst hit by water shortage, he said..

