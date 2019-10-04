Sastra varsity student found dead in hostel room

A PhD student of Sastra University allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room, police said on Friday. They said the 30-year-old Chennai-based student had come to his room on Thursday afternoon.

Other students got suspicious as his room remained closed for a long time and when they broke open the door, they found him dead, hanging from the ceiling. Police seized the body and sent it for autopsy.

The reason forthe suicide is under investigation, police said.

