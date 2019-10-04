Nagpur: Murder accused attacks cops with sword, chilli powder

A murder accused on the run allegedly attacked two policemen with a sword on Thursday evening in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said

Hemraj Gajanan Babulkar, on being cornered by a police team in his Narkhed residence at around 5:30 pm, threw chilli powder in the eyes of two policemen and attacked them with a sword, said Inspector (Crime) Anil Jittawar

"Sub Inspector Sonawane and constable Mangesh Nasresustained injuries on the head and palms. They are undergoingtreatment. We have registered a case under IPC and Arms Actagainst Babulkar for attempt to murder," he added.

