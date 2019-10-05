International Development News
Maha man goes looking for missing cattle, gets killed by tiger

PTI Chandrapur
Updated: 05-10-2019 16:13 IST
A 60-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in Chichpalli forest range in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Saturday. Santosh Vittal Gurnule, resident of Kavadpeth village, noticed some of his cattle missing and ventured into a dense forest patch late Friday evening looking for them and was killed by a tiger, said Chandrapur divisional forest officer AL Sonkusre.

"We noticed tiger pug marks near the spot where Gurnule was killed. Immediate cash relief of Rs 30,000 was given to his kin," he informed. Last Sunday, a cattle grazer identified as Tuslidas Pakewar (55) was killed by a tiger in Shivni forest range, some 80 kilometres from here..

