BSF-BGB IG level talks for better border management

The four-day-long IG level talks between Border Security Force and its Bangladesh counterpart BGB is being held in the city with better border management, coordination and cattle smuggling topping the discussion chart. The conference between inspectors general of BSF and region commanders of Border Guards Bangladesh began on October 3 in the city.

"We have discussed several issues including better coordination in managing our borders, joint patrolling and steps to contain smuggling. The meeting has been fruitful," Y B Khurania, IG of BSF South Bengal Frontier, who led the BSF delegation, said. It has been decided that there will be increase in interactions between company commanders of both BSF and BGB, he said.

The 10-member BGB delegation is being led by Md Jalal Ghani Khan, the Additional Director General, Region Commander, South West Region, Jashore. According to BSF sources, the issue of local intelligence exchange to thwart attempts by criminals and terrorists to cross over to the either side and the need to increase patrolling in the riverine border areas of Sunderbans were also discussed.

Bangladesh and West Bengal share about 2,216.7 km border, of which a large portion is unfenced..

