Two 'key' members of Doha drug racket held

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai crime branch has arrested two key members of a syndicate allegedly involved in smuggling drugs to Arab countries through passengers, an official said on Saturday. The accused Yasin Abdul (32) and Badshah Pallikal Abdus Samad (29) were arrested from P Demello Road at Masjid Bunder in South Mumbai last week with 1.4 kg charas worth Rs 5.6 lakh, he said.

Both of them are residents of Kasaragod in Kerala. "Abdul and Samad are key members of a syndicate which mainly deals in smuggling of charas and marijuana," said Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC).

Explaining the modus operandi, he said the duo used to send youngsters to Qatar with concealed bags containing drugs from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangaluru, Kochin and Mangalore airports. Their job is to hand over the parcels at the Doha airport, he said, adding that the carriers used to get free air tickets and accommodation.

Charas and cannabis are in huge demand in Arab countries where these substances were sold at rates which is four times higher than in India, he added. The officer said a couple was apprehended in Doha by enforcement agency of that country two months ago for possessing 2 kg charas, which was found to be kept in a concealed bag.

The Kandivali unit of the ANC had arrested a woman on Mumbai airport with 465 gm Amphetamine last month, which was being carried in her luggage, he said, adding that the role of the arrested accused surfaced in these cases. In the last nine months, at least 96 passengers were held in Doha, he said.

Further investigation is underway..

