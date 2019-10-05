Bogie of military special goods train derailed at Dhata station in UP

A bogie of a military special goods train derailed at Dhaneta station here Saturday evening, disrupting the down line for over two hours, officials said. The incident took place when the train coming from Moradabad to Bareilly was passing through a loop line when the last bogie got derailed, Moradabad DRM Karan Prakash said.

Senior officials rushed to the spot and the line was restored after over two-and-a-half hours, the official said. Some trains on the down line were stopped at Bareilly and other stations, the DRM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)