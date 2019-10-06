Gold seized from air passengers at Chennai airport

Gold worth Rs 24.46 lakh has been recovered from air passengers in two different incidents at the airport here, Customs said on Sunday. In the first incident, 235 gm of gold valued at Rs 9.26 lakh was confiscated from a passenger who had arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, a press release said.

He had concealed the gold bits in portable radios kept in his baggage, the release said. In the second incident, a 52-year-old woman, upon her arrival from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, was checked and she had concealed 385 gm of gold worth Rs 15.2 lakh in her rectum, the release said.

The total value of the seized gold in both cases was Rs 24.46 lakh, and an investigation was on, it said..

