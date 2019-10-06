Delhi: BJP accuses Kejriwal of 'disseminating disease' in name of providing water

Delhi's BJP unit chief and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over polluted water supply to the residents of the city-state, claiming that he was "disseminating diseases" in the name of providing water. Addressing a press conference here, Tiwari said that after the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) investigation report it has been proved that the water in Delhi is not potable.

"Deficiencies have been found in all the samples taken for testing due to which poor people are compelled to buy and drink water. Those who are extremely poor are forced to drink this polluted water," Tiwari said adding that Delhi Chief Minister is "disseminating diseases" in the name of providing water. Citing the BIS report, Tiwari said that the chairman of the Delhi Jal Board Kejriwal should answer why the people of Delhi are forced to drink contaminated water.

Alleging that Kejriwal is misleading people in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections in the national capital, Tiwari said that Kejriwal government has not been able to give drinking water to the people of Delhi in the last 56 months. He further spoke about BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' and said that his party would provide clean water of BIS standard to all by 2024.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to provide clean water to every house in the entire country under the Nal Se Jal scheme. We will provide clean water to every house and eliminate the black marketing and tanker mafia after coming to power in Delhi," he asserted. Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Vijender Gupta, who was also present during the press conference, said that if a government fails to provide potable water to the citizens, then such government has no right to continue to be in office.

"Why the Chief Minister, who reacts on every issue, is not making statements on contaminated water," asked Gupta. (ANI)

