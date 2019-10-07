International Development News
Gujarat: Bridge in Junagadh collapses, several trapped

A bridge near Malanka village here collapsed owing to incessant rainfall in the region. Several are said to be trapped and suffered injuries in the incident.

ANI Junagadh (Gujarat)
Updated: 07-10-2019 10:58 IST
The bridge broke apart from the middle when vehicle were passing through it on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Junagadh (Gujarat) [India]: A bridge near Malanka village here collapsed owing to incessant rainfall in the region. Several are said to be trapped and suffered injuries in the incident. However, no loss of life has been reported yet.

The incident took place on Sunday when the bridge broke apart in the middle. As many as three cars slid and fell into the gap. The road connecting to Junagadh, Sasan-Gir and Gir Somnath has been blocked.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The exact number of injuries and quantum of damages are yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
