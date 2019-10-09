Aviation scam: Court extends judicial custody of Yasmin Kapoor

A Special CBI court here on Wednesday extended Yasmin Kapoor's Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for nine days in connection with a money laundering case related to aviation scam. The case pertains to the dispersal of profit-making routes of Air India to private airlines.

Yasmin, who is the close aide of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail on October 3 and produced before Special CBI judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj today at the end of her remand. Deepak Talwar is also in judicial custody in Tihar jail till October 16 in connection with the case.

The court had recently cancelled Yasmin's anticipatory bail after the ED submitted that she was "misusing" it. Prior to being sent to the jail in connection with the aviation scam, she was already lodged in another case of an alleged violation of foreign exchange rules by an NGO - 'Advantage India', linked to Talwar. This case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)