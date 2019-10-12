FIR against toll plaza contractor for manhandling bus driver in J-K's Samba

An FIR has been lodged against a contractor and his employees for allegedly manhandling a bus driver at a newly functional toll plaza at Sarore in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Saturday. The FIR was lodged after a reliable information was received that the driver, identified as Roop Chand, was "abused and manhandled" at the toll plaza on the Jammu-Pathankot highway by the contractor and his staff over the issue of payment, a police spokesperson said.

He said a police party immediately rushed to the spot to verify the facts and circumstances. "During the preliminary enquiry, it came to teh fore that the contractor had involved in a heated argument with the bus driver over the issue of payment at toll plaza and thereafter he along with his associates started abusing and beating the driver," the spokesperson said.

He said a case under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code was registered at the Bari-Brahmana police station against the contractor and his employees, and further investigation is underway.

